Image copyright Google Image caption The attacks took place overnight in the hospital's car park

Eight hospital buses have been damaged after vandals smashed windows and broke into the vehicles at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital overnight.

The cost of damage has been estimated at £4,500, police say.

"Significant disruption was also caused to many patients today who rely on the buses," said Insp Roy Burnside.

The attacks, which happened in the hospital's car park, were reported to officers at about 01:30 BST on Monday.