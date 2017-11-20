Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mrs Millican, a 51-year-old mother of four, was shot in the chest at her workplace in March 2011

A man who murdered his former partner at her County Londonderry workplace has been sentenced to 13 years.

Fred McClenaghan shot Marion Millican in the chest at a Portstewart laundrette in 2011.

55-year-old McClenaghan from Broad Street in Magherafelt was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court, having pleaded guilty to the murder in September.

Mrs Millican's family said they were "satisfied" with the sentencing and were glad the case is over.

McClenaghan made a U-turn admission to murder during his third trial.

'Profound personal grief'

He had previously only admitted manslaughter but was twice convicted and jailed for murder.

However, both of those convictions were overturned on appeal.

Sentencing McClenaghan, the judge said Mrs Millican's family and friends had suffered "profound personal grief" at her loss.

Image copyright Martin McKeown/Pacemaker Image caption Fred McClenaghan admitted murdering his former lover in a shotgun attack at her County Londonderry workplace

He said: "I recognise that the loss of Mrs Millican's life cannot be measured by the length of a prison sentence.

"There is no term of imprisonment that I can impose that will reconcile Mrs Millican's family and friends to their loss, nor will it cure their anguish."

He added: "The history of the criminal proceedings in this case has been difficult and protracted.

"There can be no happy outcome but the defendant's belated plea is a welcome recognition of his wrongdoing and a relief for all concerned in this tragic case. The uncertainty that has haunted this case is now at an end."

In court: Sara Girvin, BBC News NI

The total cost to the public purse for the lengthy legal process in this case that has been ongoing since 2012 is £581,826 - but that figure is set to rise.

Using the Freedom of Information Act, the BBC has learned that McClenaghan has received £430,340 in legal aid for two trials and two appeals.

The Legal Services Agency says information on the amount he has received in legal aid for his third trial is not yet available.

Another Freedom of Information request revealed the cost to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) to be £151,486.

That sum is for fees paid to prosecution counsel and expenses paid to witnesses.

The full cost to the PPS for the third trial is not yet available.

McClenaghan is not eligible for remission on his 13-year sentence - which is the minimum he will serve before being considered for parole.