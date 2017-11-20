Image copyright News Letter

Image copyright Daily Mirror

Gerry Adams' long and controversial career is dissected Monday's papers after his announcement that he will step down as Sinn Féin leader.

He confirmed his plan to retire next year, during Sinn Féin's ard fhéis (party conference) at the weekend.

It won him applause and tributes from supporters, but sparked condemnation and disgust from IRA victims.

The News Letter says IRA victims have been sharing their stories on social media, with the hashtag "#itwasntawar".

Image caption Gerry Adams has been described as a 'divisive but decisive' figure

The paper leads with a parting message to Mr Adams from a woman whose sister was killed in the 1974 Birmingham pub bombings.

'Leaving present'

Julie Hambleton is outraged that the Sinn Féin leader is "walking off into the sunset" to enjoy his retirement.

"This is my question for Gerry Adams and this can be his leaving present for us," she says. "Who murdered our loved ones?"

In its editorial, the Irish News sums up the man who has led the republican movement for almost 35 years as "divisive but decisive figure".

It notes that he led his party to a "remarkable series of electoral advances" and says his role in helping to end the IRA's campaign "needs to be acknowledged".

The Daily Mirror leads with the death of a 12-year-old schoolgirl, killed when a beach buggy she was travelling collided with a pick-up truck in Newry.

'Shining light' lost

Nicole Fegan was fatally injured in the crash on the Flagstaff Road on Sunday.

Family friend and SDLP councillor Gillian Fitzpatrick "broke down in tears" as she paid tribute to the "loveliest girl".

The Belfast Telegraph carries an interview with Nicole's heartbroken parents, who say they have lost their "shining light".

The papers also focus on dramatic scenes in Belfast at the weekend when a man was "engulfed in flames" outside a city centre shop.

Street performer Steven Logan was "eating fire" outside the Wickerman shop when the stunt went very wrong and his beard caught fire in front of "horrified" onlookers.

He lived to tell the tale however, and boasts to the Mirror that his impressive chest-length beard survived "95% intact".

Can Hugo Duncan help your Hollywood career?

The Belfast Telegraph has been wondering how actress Sarah Gadon mastered her "flawless Northern Ireland accent" for a new Netflix drama, Alias Grace.

The secret, the star says, is countless hours of listening to Radio Ulster.

"It's not the easiest accent to get your head around," she admits, adding: "I was even listing to their Gardeners' Corner podcasts!"

Platinum pair

The 70th wedding anniversary of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh fills several pages of the dailies, accompanied by photos of the Royal couple through the decades.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary

The News Letter celebrates with 70 facts about the platinum pair, who wed on 20 November 1947.

It was a simpler time, even for royalty, as paper notes their wedding gifts included 500 tins of pineapple and a hand-knitted tea cosy.

The thrifty Queen also did her own make-up on the morning of the wedding, and the Duke gave up smoking that day "to please his new bride".

'Yes dear'

The Belfast Telegraph shares the love with Fermanagh couple Geoffrey and Kathleen who also celebrated their platinum anniversary this year.

Kathleen's secret for a long and happy marriage is "holding your temper" which she admits "can be difficult at times".

"Being agreeable means a lot," she says, while Geoffrey adds: "I just keep saying 'yes dear'."