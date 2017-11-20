Firefighters tackle 10-hour Mallusk fire
- 20 November 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze in Country Antrim since about 20:30 GMT on Sunday.
About 50 firefighters and and 11 appliances - including an aerial appliance and a high volume pump - are battling the flames at ISL waste management plant in Mallusk.
Shortly before dawn on Monday the fire was still burning, but under control, said the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).
It is not clear how the blaze started.
Brave Fire fighters @ISL_Waste #Mallusk fire hosing flames but sadly building well alight, #Glengormley @NIFRSOFFICIAL @ANBorough @ANBoroughMayor @BelfastLive @BBCNewsNI @BelTel @irish_news @utv pic.twitter.com/aaJs5MGnBC— Love_Antrim❤ (@Love_Antrim) November 19, 2017
The fire is now under control however @NIFRSOFFICIAL crews will remain at the scene overnight. Great work from our @nifrsnorth @nifrseast @NIFRSOFFICIAL RCC personnel. #teamwork #protectingourcommunity pic.twitter.com/5eAHkQxhq6— Aidan Jennings (@AidanJennings5) November 20, 2017
Local residents have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed.