A cyclist in his 20s has died following a crash on the Glenshane Pass, County Londonderry.

The collision, between a bike and a van happened at about 08:30 GMT on Thursday near the turnoff for Maghera.

The Air Ambulance was sent to the scene along with two paramedics and two accident and emergency crews before the man was driven to hospital.

The cyclist died from his injuries on Saturday.

The driver of the van is not believed to have been injured.