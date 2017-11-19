Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The ceremony was originally due to take place last Sunday

A Remembrance Sunday wreath-laying ceremony that was cancelled because of a security alert has taken place in Omagh, County Tyrone.

The ceremony last Sunday was postponed after a pipe bomb was left near the town's war memorial.

Police said that they were following a "strong line of enquiry" that dissident republicans were responsible.

PSNI's Chief Constable George Hamilton described it as "sickening and appalling".

The rest of the Remembrance Sunday service was able to go ahead but the re-arranged wreath-laying took place on Sunday morning.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption There was a large turnout at Omagh's war memorial for the ceremony

Richard Scott, the chairman of the Royal British Legion's Omagh branch, said the support they had received had been "fabulous".

"It has been fantastic and has given us the strength to carry on today, to finish off what we started last week," he said.

"We can't be cowed, we have to carry on.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Richard Scott from the Royal British Legion said he was "very proud" of the turnout

"We were determined last week to hold at least part of our annual service. Today, we had to complete that journey, because it's not just for us.

"It's for the many thousands out there that have relatives who have lost their lives in conflicts since the First World War."

He added that he was "very proud" of the large turnout for the parade and wreath-laying ceremony.