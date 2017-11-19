Image copyright Pacemaker

A 12-year-old girl has died after a crash between a beach buggy and a pick-up truck in Newry, County Down.

Police said the girl was a passenger in the buggy when it collided with the truck on Flagstaff Road at about 14:50 GMT on Saturday.

A 14-year-old girl, who was driving the buggy, sustained a broken leg and remains in hospital.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

Police have appealed for information.