Image copyright PA Image caption Jayda Fransen has been arrested over a speech in Belfast in August

The deputy leader of the far-right group Britain First has been arrested in London by Police Service of Northern Ireland detectives.

Jayda Fransen, 31, is being brought to Belfast to be interviewed over a speech she gave in the city during the summer.

The speech was made at a "Northern Ireland Against Terrorism" rally at Belfast City Hall on 6 August.

Ms Fransen was arrested in the Bromley area on Saturday.