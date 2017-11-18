PSNI arrest Britain First deputy leader Jayda Fransen
18 November 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
The deputy leader of the far-right group Britain First has been arrested in London by Police Service of Northern Ireland detectives.
Jayda Fransen, 31, is being brought to Belfast to be interviewed over a speech she gave in the city during the summer.
The speech was made at a "Northern Ireland Against Terrorism" rally at Belfast City Hall on 6 August.
Ms Fransen was arrested in the Bromley area on Saturday.