Image copyright Geograph Image caption The boat is still available for emergencies, despite the damage

Damage has been caused to a lifeboat docked in Portrush harbour.

Police said intruders got onto the boat overnight, broke the lock off an internal cabin door and attempted to tamper with the throttle.

"The boat is a valued lifesaving resource and the RNLI as a charity rely on public donations to maintain this life saving service.

"It is despicable anyone would attempt to cause any kind of damage to the lifeboat," Insp Yvonne McManus said.

"Thankfully the damage is minor and the boat is still available for emergencies."