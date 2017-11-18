Image caption Protesters sang and danced close to Belfast's City Hall

A group of around 30 people have staged a protest against Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe at Belfast's City Hall.

The protesters, including Zimbabweans who live in Northern Ireland, waved flags, sang and danced as they demanded that the 93-year-old resign.

Their protest comes as jubilant scenes unfold in Zimbabwe as people celebrate what appears to be end of Mr Mugabe's grip on power.

He has been under house arrest since an army takeover on Wednesday.

Image caption The atmosphere matches similar jubilant scenes on the streets of Zimbabwean cities

Hlale Karunda, a refugee from Zimbabwe who lives in Northern Ireland, told BBC News NI that Mr Mugabe had "overstayed his welcome".

"The protest today is in solidarity with the people in Zimbabwe who are marching to the State House to give Mugabe a red card, to tell him to go," he said.

Image caption Hlale Karunda said Zimbabweans were "liberating themselves"

"It's time for a change, we are just tired. Zimbabwe is not personal property of his. He can not pass on power to his wife and children - no.

"This is what we are refusing, we are saying he should go now."

Ms Karunda, who left Zimbabwe in 2002, said there was not a coup in the country but that it was "Zimbabweans liberating themselves after 37 years of struggling".