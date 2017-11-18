Drugs worth £70,000 seized after car search

Image copyright Pacemaker

Police have arrested two men following the seizure of an estimated £70,000 worth of suspected Class A and Class B drugs near Banbridge, County Down.

The men, in their 40s, were arrested after police stopped a car travelling north on the A1 Newry Road at about 21:00 GMT on Friday.

The drugs were discovered, along with ammunition and a number of electronic devices, following a search.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of drugs-related offences.

They remain in custody.