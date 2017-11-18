Image copyright ©William Cherry / Presseye Image caption Jo Scott and Barra Best presented the show from the Railway Gallery at the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum

People in Northern Ireland have given more than £900,000 in this year's BBC Children in Need appeal.

As the phone lines closed early on Saturday, the UK total stood at £50,168,562 and locally at £930,823.

Barra Best and Jo Scott presented the evening show from the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum outside Holywood, County Down.

They linked up with the BBC One Children in Need live show to give updates on what was happening locally.

Image caption More than 180 children from NI joined thousands of others from across the UK to form a choir for Somewhere Over The Rainbow

One of the highlights of the night saw 183 children from Northern Ireland joining thousands of others from across the UK to form a choir to take part in a nationwide live performance of Somewhere Over The Rainbow.

Throughout the evening, Barra and Jo gave BBC NI viewers a taste of the ingenious and inventive ways local people have been fundraising for this year's appeal and also looked at some of the many local groups that have been supported by Children in Need.

Throughout the week, BBC Radio Ulster got involved. Among their efforts was £12,000 raised by Hugh Duncan and his team in 90 minutes in his 12th on-air auction.

Image copyright Presseye Image caption A range of fundraising events took place across Northern Ireland to mark the appeal

On Sunday, Barra, Jo and Pudsey will be back for a special programme giving viewers a chance to see how the appeal benefits people in Northern Ireland as well as a few highlights from Friday night's extravaganza.

BBC Children in Need currently funds 200 projects across Northern Ireland with funding of more than £10.3million across the country.

Watch the special Children in Need highlights programme on Saturday at 16:45 GMT on BBC One and afterwards on iPlayer.