Image copyright BBC NI Image caption Chloe Freen, Victoria Catterson and Robyn Freen are united by their love of pipe band music

It's a long way from Raphoe to Red Square.

But three pipe band members found themselves playing in the unlikely setting of that particular venue in Moscow.

They are the subject of BBC NI's True North documentary series that continues on Monday evening.

'Raphoe to Red Square' follows sisters Chloe and Robyn Freen from Donegal, and their friend Victoria Catterson from Castlederg, as they prepare to play in the shadow of the Kremlin.

It is part of Moscow's military tattoo known as the Spasskaya Tower festival.

Image copyright BBC NI Image caption The three Raphoe pipers played in Red Square in the shadow of St Basil's Cathedral and the Kremlin

Victoria, a sometime sheep farmer, journalist and country music promoter, seems, at first glance, very different to 'goth' Robyn and part-time model Chloe.

But the trio are incredibly close, united as they are by pipe music and a love of their Ulster-Scots heritage.

"I want people to realise that pipe bands isn't just standing in a wet field on a Saturday," said Victoria.

"I think you should be involved with things like tattoos and concerts and just enjoy the musicality of it."

That's a view echoed by Robyn who explains that some competition-orientated bands frown upon events such as tattoos.

She says: "Some Grade One players wouldn't do any tattoos; they would somewhat turn their noses up at it, but I can't see why you can't do a competition this week and then go to Russia next week and play a tattoo."

Some 14 pipers from the the girls' band, Raphoe, were due to form part of a 70-strong contingent from Ireland which, in turn, would be part of a mass band of 122 taking to the arena in Moscow.

Image copyright BBC NI Image caption Chloe Freen is one of only a handful of female bass drummers

But the inclement Irish weather threatened to seriously derail their plans.

Flooding on the day they were due to leave delayed their bus and resulted in them missing their flight.

Eventually, they found themselves in Moscow with only a matter of hours to rehearse.

"It's my hobby that's got me here," explains Victoria.

"It's amazing that this bag of air and a few drones has got me here to this beautiful place to participate in an event like this. It's amazing."

But she admitted to being nervous.

"You're standing there making a racket and people have paid to sit there and listen to you making a racket."

True North: From Raphoe to Red Square is on BBC 1 on Monday, 20 November at 10:40 GMT.