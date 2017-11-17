Belfast: Roads closed over city centre blaze
- 17 November 2017
Emergency services are at the scene of a fire in Belfast city centre.
The fire service and paramedics are attending a blaze at Exchange Place, in the Cathedral Quarter.
The police have advised motorists to avoid the Donegall Street, Warning Street and North Street areas due to thick smoke.
It is understood the fire is in a derelict building.