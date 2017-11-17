Image caption David Sterling was permanent secretary at the Department of Enterprise Trade and Investment when the RHI scheme was introduced

The head of NI's Civil Service will be asked to justify his level of scrutiny of RHI, the inquiry into the flawed green energy scheme has been told.

In 2012, David Sterling was the civil servant in charge of the department introducing the Renewable Heat Incentive.

In witness statements, he said he did not manage the scheme day-to-day.

He said his responsibility was to ensure a "sound system of internal control" in the department.

This was to ensure that the department's minister received "reliable and objective advice".

The inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme began earlier this month.

The inquiry has heard that issues about staffing levels in the team dealing with the complex new policy had been raised with Mr Sterling.

Only five people were dealing with RHI, and the equivalent of just one-and-a-half people were dealing with the non-domestic part of the scheme, which ran out of control.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption The RHI Inquiry panel is made of up of Sir Patrick Coghlin (centre), Dame Una O'Brien and Dr Keith MacLean

Inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin said it appeared that when those concerns were raised with Mr Sterling, nothing had been done about them.

"It stopped there, [he] didn't say: 'Why did you need the resources? Why is this project so difficult? Come to me and tell me about it.'"

Junior counsel to the inquiry, Donal Lunny, said whether Mr Sterling's approach was "appropriate" was a matter that needed further exploration.