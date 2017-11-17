Image copyright Press Association Image caption Stuart Olding, 24, was released on continuing bail

Ulster rugby player Stuart Olding has denied raping a woman in south Belfast in June last year.

Mr Olding, 24, from Ardenlee Street in Belfast, stood in the dock of the city's Crown Court to have the charges put to him formally for the first time.

He replied "not guilty" to two counts of rape.

Mr Olding was released on continuing bail.

The trial is expected to begin early next year.

His co-accused in the case, Ulster rugby player Paddy Jackson, appeared in court earlier this week to deny one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Two other men have also been charged in connection with the incident.