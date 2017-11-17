Image caption The Nolan Show won for its coverage of a botched green energy scandal

BBC Northern Ireland has won five awards at the Royal Television Society NI (RTS NI) Programme Awards.

Spotlight, The Stephen Nolan Show and Line of Duty were among the successful programmes commissioned by or broadcast on BBC NI.

The ceremony was held at The Mac in Belfast.

BBC NI picked up two awards for its coverage of the RHI Scandal for Spotlight: Burn to Earn and A Nolan Show Investigation.

The BBC Northern Ireland winners were:

Spotlight: Burn to Earn

A Nolan Show Investigation

World Productions: Line of Duty

Stellify Media: Beauty Queen and Single

Crossing the Line: Wild Ireland

Sarah McCaffrey, Chair of the RTS NI Awards said: "Congratulations to all our winners, who represent the best of the exceptional talent coming out of Northern Ireland in recent years."