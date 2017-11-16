Image caption The alert is at Lavinia Square off the Ormeau Road

Police have been dealing with a security alert in south Belfast.

Officers cordoned off an area around Lavinia Square off the Ormeau Road.

The alert began at about 22:30 GMT. It is understood a suspicious object was discovered.

Alliance Party MLA Claire Bailey said a number of people have been moved from their homes.

"As far as I'm aware there's a device in somebody's garden and the police have evacuated everybody until they can make the situation a safe one again," she said.

"At the minute I'm in my office, I have young children wrapped up in their dressing gowns who were taken out of their beds and a mother who are all just sitting here, waiting to go back into their homes again.

"It's an absolute disgrace."