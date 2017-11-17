Sexual violence charity referrals 'up 20%'

Image copyright Getty Images

A charity that provides support to victims of sexual violence has said it has seen a 20% increase in referrals for specialist counselling in the last three months.

Nexus said one of the factors for the increase can be attributed to the media storm in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein case.

It said it has seen more referrals than ever before.

It is encouraging other victims to come forward to seek help.

Since October 2016, the charity has delivered more than 17,000 counselling sessions across 41 locations in Northern Ireland, an increase of 2,000 on the previous year.

The charity offers support and services to people who have been affected by sexual violence in any form, including sexual assault or harassment, rape, sexual abuse, exploitation or grooming.

Nexus also offers training, post primary education workshops and additional support for families of victims.

Image caption Cara Cash said she sees the increase in referrals as a positive step forward

"We see the increase in referrals as a positive step forward as it means that victims of any form of sexual violence are starting to feel that they can seek help," Nexus NI's Cara Cash said.

"Sexual assault can have a lifelong impact on a victim and we want to remind them that it is never their fault.

"They should know they have nothing to be ashamed of and there is strength and hope in seeking help."