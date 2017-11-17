Image copyright Reuters Image caption Boris Johnson and Simon Coveney will hold talks in Dublin on Friday

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson is in Dublin for talks with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.

The talks will focus mainly on the implications of Brexit.

The same issue will be discussed by the Prime Minister Theresa May and the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at an EU gathering in Sweden.

The UK wants the EU to give the go-ahead at its December summit for talks to begin about the future relationship between the two.

European leaders say that can only happen if enough progress has been made on the Irish border, citizens' rights and Britain's EU budget contributions.

Speaking at a dinner attended by the Republic of Ireland's financial leaders on Thursday night, Mr Coveney said: "We have heard the correct aspirations from the UK around the border - that it needs to remain invisible, or at least without any physical infrastructure.

"It is just difficult to see how they marry that aspiration with competing and - in my view - contradictory ambitions to also see all parts of the UK depart the single market and customs union.

"And as the latest in a series of governments which have invested sweat and tears in trying to bring peace to Northern Ireland for more than 30 years, maintaining the invisibility of our border is - at this stage - the most vital prize of all."

Meanwhile, Ken Clarke has said the UK remaining in the single market and customs union is vital for peace and stability in Northern Ireland.

Image caption Ken Clarke said a border 'down the Irish Sea' may be necessary

It is the obvious solution as no-one wants physical border controls, the former chancellor and now Conservative "rebel" told BBC NI's The View.

"The border problem in Northern Ireland, the supreme importance of keeping the settlement in place, retaining peace in Northern Ireland is probably the single biggest, most important reason why it would be preferable for the United Kingdom as a whole to stay in the single market and the customs union," he said.

"If the Brexiteers, these right-wing nationalists, won't allow us to do that then the best solution after that, I agree with the taoiseach actually, is to have a border down the Irish Sea."