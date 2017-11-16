Image copyright Reuters Image caption The chair of the committee warned the first day of Brexit could see "gridlock on the roads of Northern Ireland"

There will be "severe" impacts in the absence of specific solutions for the Irish border after Brexit, MPs have warned.

The Commons Home Affairs Committee is investigating what could happen when the UK leaves the EU customs union.

It said decisions are needed urgently, on issues including "infrastructure improvements, systems and capacity".

The UK government has said it is aiming for a deal which will avoid any physical infrastructure at the border.

However, the Irish government has cautioned that the UK will need to stay in an arrangement similar to the customs union in order to avoid a "hard" border.

The UK is due to withdraw from the EU in March 2019 when it will also leave the customs union.

'Gridlock'

The customs union means EU member states do not impose tariffs or require customs declarations on goods from other member states.

The UK government has said that after it leaves, it wants to agree a new "innovative" model to avoid holdups at the border but negotiations on this have yet to begin.

The committee's chairwoman, Yvette Cooper, warned that as things stand, the first day of Brexit could see "gridlock on the roads of Northern Ireland".

The inquiry did not take separate evidence on options and arrangements for Northern Ireland.

However, some witnesses were clear that the Northern Ireland border presents particular challenges for post-Brexit customs arrangements.

Jack Semple of the Road Haulage Association said that the companies he represented struggled to see how the proposed models for post-Brexit customs arrangements could work on the island of Ireland.

The committee said that the government's plans for expanding the use of the "trusted trader" Approved Economic Operator and approved warehouses schemes could also help address some of the specific challenges at the Northern Ireland.