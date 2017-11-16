Northern Ireland

Londonderry: Cyclist critical after collision with van

Scene of road collision near Maghera

A cyclist is in a critical condition following a collision involving a van in County Londonderry.

It happened on the Glenshane Road near Maghera at about 08:30 GMT on Thursday.

The ambulance service said two paramedics and two accident and emergency crews attended the scene.

The road has been closed in both directions between Maghera and Knockcloghrim. Diversions are in place.