Pictures of a blaze at a block of high-rise flats in Belfast cover the front pages of all of Thursday's papers.

It happened at Coolmoyne House in Dunmurry at about 17:30 GMT on Wednesday.

The Belfast Telegraph and the Irish News report that residents feared they could have been victims of a Grenfell-style tragedy.

The papers say is believed the damage was caused by a "faulty" toaster located on the ninth floor.

Pictures posted on social media showed flames and smoke at Coolmoyne House

Four people were treated by paramedics - two people are in a stable condition in hospital.

The papers highlight how many people were angry that alarms did not sound on some floors after the blaze started.

Jade Beattie, whose parents live on the fourth floor of the flats, told the Belfast Telegraph it was "a disgrace" that no alarms sounded in communal areas.

The fire started in a flat on the ninth floor of the tower block

"There are a lot of elderly and disabled people in those flats who would find it difficult to evacuate anyway," she said.

"But if there isn't even an alarm sounding to alert them, then what chance do they have?"

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the alarms in the building worked "as expected".

Abortion laws in Northern Ireland are different from the rest of the UK

"Shock at offer of free abortions for minors," reads another headline in the News Letter.

The paper reports that the government has been urged to rethink plans to offer girls from Northern Ireland, under the age of 16, access to free abortions in England - including cases without parental consent.

Abortions are only allowed in Northern Ireland if a woman's life is at risk or there is a permanent or serious risk to her physical or mental health.

Christian Advocacy group Christian Action Research and Education (CARE) told the News Letter the move would "undermine the role of parents and guardians in family life".

'Border chaos'

Yvette Cooper warned of "Brexit border chaos"

The Irish News reports that a former government minister has warned of "gridlock on the roads of Northern Ireland" on the first day after Brexit.

Labour MP Yvette Cooper chairs Westminster's Home Affairs Committee.

She claimed there was a lack of a contingency plan for customs arrangements which would risk "Brexit border chaos".

Ms Cooper added: "If the government gets this all wrong, we could be facing Operation Stack on steroids".

'Shameful'

The posters of the female officer have appeared in west Belfast

The PSNI has criticised the appearance of posters showing a private image of a female officer in west Belfast, according to the Belfast Telegraph.

Deputy chief constable Drew Harris described the emergence of the posters as "despicable and shameful".

Earlier this week, police announced they had launched an investigation after the image appeared on social media, having been leaked through the messaging service Whatsapp.

Police have launched an investigation into the issue

Mr Harris added that a second high-ranking officer, who had been wrongly linked to the image, was also receiving support.

"This is an attempt to victimise and bully two women, who happen to be police officers, who are doing their duty to keep people safe," he said.

EGG-cellent news

The hens omega-3 filled feed make their eggs more nutrient rich

Chickens may be laying golden eggs when it comes to fighting cancer and depression, reports the Daily Mirror.

According to the paper, scientists said it is down to the birds eating omega-3 food making their eggs rich in nutrients associated with reducing the risk of heart attack, stroke and dementia.

Prof Chris Elliott of the Institute for Global Food Security at Queen's University Belfast said it costs the UK £10bn a year to treat cardiovascular-related illness.

"Having access to sustainably-proven health claim, offers huge potential to turn this around globally," he added.