Image copyright Robert Cullen Image caption Pictures posted on social media show flames and smoke on multiple floors at Coolmoyne House

A fire has broken out at a high-rise block of flats in Dunmurry, on the outskirts of west Belfast.

Flames and smoke hit multiple floors of Coolmoyne House tower block on Seymour Hill, pictures posted on social media showed.

The blaze affected flats on the nine or tenth floor, local community worker Julie Ann Jackson told BBC News NI.

The tower block had been evacuated, she said, adding she believed the fire had now been brought "under control".

"They got everybody out," Ms Jackson told the BBC's Evening Extra programme.

She believed one man had been taken to hospital by ambulance, but there had been no loss of life, she said.

Image copyright Sam Waide Image caption Emergency vehicles were sent to the scene of the fire on Wednesday evening

Four ambulances were sent to the scene, according to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The tower block on the Seymour Hill estate is owned and operated by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

The public housing body is investigating the incident.

Ms Jackson said that safety drills had been carried out at the Housing Executive block, following the Grenfell Tower tragedy in London in June.

Image caption A large number of emergency workers attended the incident

Dunmurry resident Sam Waide was driving past Coolmoyne House when he saw what he first believed was steam coming from the top of the building.

He pulled his car over and realised the tower block was on fire.

"It was sort of frightening," he told BBC News NI.

"After what happened in England, you think to yourself, is this another one?"

Mr Waide said emergency vehicles were at the scene "very, very quickly".