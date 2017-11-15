Pub loses licence after 'betting secretly filmed'
A publican has been refused renewal of his licence after a judge determined he had been facilitating and effecting betting transactions on his premises.
The application by Brian McGovern of Mac's Bar in Lisnaskea was objected to by .
It was the first of more than 20 similar licence renewals Toal's and McLean's bookmakers have objected to.
Enniskillen Magistrates' Court was shown footage filmed at Mac's Bar by a man using a camera built into glasses.
The man, who filmed it in July, described it as a covert, intelligence-led operation.
A district judge said he was bring asked to consider whether Mr McGovern was a fit person to hold a licence.
On balance of the evidence, he said, he was not satisfied this was the case.
The publican is appealing the refusal of the licence.