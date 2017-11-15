Image caption The bank said it will be seeking 40 voluntary redundancies

Ulster Bank is to close another 11 branches in Northern Ireland next year, reducing the total number left to 44.

The company said it will be seeking 40 voluntary redundancies as a result of the closures.

Ulster Bank said it has made the decision because more of its customers are using digital services.

It shut nine branches in March of this year. The next phase of closures will take place in May and June 2018.

The branches set to shut next summer are:

Ballyclare, County Antrim

Dromore, County Down

Moira, County Down

Draperstown, County Londonderry

Dungiven, County Londonderry

Portrush, County Antrim

Killyleagh, County Down

Rathfriland, County Down

Castlederg, County Tyrone

Irvinestown, County Fermanagh

Stewartstown, County Tyrone,

"Closing a branch is never an easy decision and one we do not take lightly," the bank's managing director, Sean Murphy, said.

"In line with the industry-agreed UK protocol on branch closures, we are writing to customers of these branches to inform them of alternative branch locations in their area and the range of banking services available on their mobiles, online, telephone and in post offices.

"We are also communicating directly with staff in those affected branches."

The Consumer Council has calculated that by the end 2017, the number of bank branches in Northern Ireland will have fallen by 38% compared to 2010.