Sinn Féin was the highest spending party in Northern Ireland during the last Westminster election campaign.

Figures released by the Electoral Commission show the Conservatives spent more than the DUP despite standing just seven candidates.

In all a total of £120,000 was spent campaigning in June's general election.

Sinn Féin spent most at just over £28,000.

Surprisingly the Conservatives were next, spending £27,500 and returning with just under 4,000 votes.

The DUP spent almost £22,000; Alliance paid £17,000 and the Ulster Unionists' bill was £13,500.

The SDLP spent a total of £9,0000.

The individual candidate who spent most was Sinn Féin's Chris Hazzard in South Down at just over £15,000, followed closely by his colleague Alisha McCallion in Foyle.

Six elections and a referendum in just three years has come at a cost for Northern Ireland's politicians. Some parties admit they are strapped for cash.