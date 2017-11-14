Image caption Many of the boilers on the RHI scheme create heat by burning wood pellets

The chairman of the public inquiry into a botched renewable heating scheme has questioned why a UK government department did not answer "detailed" questions sent to it.

The inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme began last week.

The team investigating it sent the request to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

The BEIS inherited responsibility for the RHI scheme in the rest of the UK from a previous department.

Sir Patrick Coghlin was told that despite being sent a request for answers to 30 questions in a 14-page document, officials had replied with a four page letter and two short annexes.

The inquiry team was trying to establish the extent of contact between NI officials and counterparts in the rest of the UK who had set up and run a similar scheme a year before the RHI scheme was launched in Northern Ireland.

While the inquiry can compel Northern Ireland departments, those powers do not extend to departments in Great Britain, which co-operate voluntarily.

Junior Counsel to the Inquiry Joseph Aiken said that "somewhat brief response" of the BEIS indicated it held no record of any communication with officials in Northern Ireland.

Image copyright RHI inquiry Image caption Sir Patrick Coghlin is chairing the RHI Inquiry, which is expected to last for several months

Sir Patrick pointed out that such communication did exist.

"So the response we get from an English department here was to not answer any of the questions in order or in detail and to say that they don't have any records," he said.

Mr Aiken confirmed that there was an email trail which had been found in Northern Ireland's Department for the Economy, but as it did not include records that might exist in BEIS, his analysis of the contacts could not be based on a "comprehensive analysis of all the material, as it's just not there".

He said work was continuing to try and "plug any gaps" with BEIS.

Mr Aiken said there were six questions for the inquiry over the contact with officials in the rest of the UK, including:

Why hadn't Northern Ireland simply adopted the GB scheme as Scotland had?

Should officials here have embarked on a local scheme?

What mechanisms were in place to learn from the experience of the scheme in GB and were they sufficient?

What mechanisms were in place to monitor public announcements about changes to the scheme there?

What was done with any information received from officials in Britain, whether it had been analysed and who decided whether any of the information should be referred up to ministerial level?

In particular, Mr Aiken said was it reasonable to suggest that in 2012 the then enterprise minister Arlene Foster should have been told that officials in Great Britain were introducing cost controls into their scheme.