Image caption Secretary of State James Brokenshire delivering the Northern Ireland budget in the House of Commons

The Northern Ireland Budget Bill is to go before the House of Lords later on Tuesday.

The bill passed through the House of Commons on Monday, backed by all parties without a vote.

The budget for 2017/18 shows an increase in health spending of 5.4%.

Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire said that public services would begin to run out of money if a budget was not in place by the end of November.

Northern Ireland has been without a Stormont executive for 10 months after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin failed to reach a deal in political talks.

The secretary of state said he regretted having to bring a budget to Westminster but was hopeful an executive could be formed.

Mr Brokenshire also told MPs that the first £50m from the confidence and supply deal between the Conservatives and the DUP will be released in this financial year.

Image caption The bill will go before the House of Lords later on Tuesday

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Brokenshire said the passing of budget legislation "should not be a barrier to negotiations to continue, but the ongoing lack of agreement has had tangible consequences for people and public services in Northern Ireland".

Analysis: Stephen Walker, BBC News NI political correspondent.

With no devolution and no sign of a deal James Brokenshire said he brought the Northern Ireland budget to the commons with reluctance and he confirmed that money negotiated as part of last June's confidence and supply deal with the DUP would soon be released.

That money will go towards health and education, a move welcomed by the DUP who also backed the Stormont budget in the Commons chamber.

For their part, Sinn Féin insist that direct rule is not the answer and say the current political crisis has been caused by the government and the DUP.

This budget bill was brought because a lack of an executive meant Northern Ireland's departments were running out of money.

This move aims to keep the cash flowing with the budget bill expected to become law this week.

Overall, the amount of money available for day-to-day spending is up by 3.2%, meaning no real increase when inflation is considered.

The education budget is up by 1.5% compared to last year, the justice budget is down by 0.4% and the agriculture and environment budget is down by 3%.

The Department of Finance has cautioned that the budget is not fully comparable to the 2016/17 budget, due to timing differences.

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds welcomed the budget move as the "right thing" to do in the absence of a deal to restore devolution.

Image caption The DUP's deputy leader Nigel Dodds welcomed the NI Budget being passed at Westminster

He added that the £1bn promised by the government for Northern Ireland as part of the Tory-DUP confidence and supply arrangement would be "detailed in the coming days".

However, Sinn Féin's Stormont leader said the reason for the budget was "DUP opposition to a rights-based society".

Michelle O'Neill said that the UK government had been "complicit in this, backing the DUP's refusal to honour the commitments previously made and blocking the delivery of equality."

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it was a "significant day" with "decisions being taken in London which should have been taken in Belfast".

"This is British direct rule, delivered by the DUP and Sinn Féin," he added.

'Out of date'

Ulster Unionist Steve Aiken said: "We need to have executive ministers in place in January at the absolute latest because we need to get policy decisions made so we can shape the 18-19 budget for everybody in Northern Ireland - if we don't do that we're in real danger."

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said the budget "doesn't redirect money to where it's needed now, it simply disperses the money on the basis of decisions that were taken by the last executive and that's now quite considerably out of date".

Prime Minister Theresa May has said that the budget bill was "absolutely not an indication of direct rule".

Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams said he told the prime minister that direct rule was not an option and called for the establishment of an intergovernmental conference involving London and Dublin.