Image copyright Google Image caption The two-car collision happened on the Scarva Road, Banbridge, at about 11:30 GMT on Saturday

A woman in her 70s, who was hurt in a crash in Banbridge, County Down, two days ago, has died from her injuries.

The pensioner, from County Wicklow in the Republic of Ireland, was a back-seat passenger in a car which crashed on Scarva Road, Banbridge, on Saturday.

A 50-year-old woman, who was arrested after the collision on suspicion of dangerous driving, was later released on bail pending further inquiries.

A woman in her 80s, who was also hurt in the crash, remains in hospital.

Police said the second pensioner is in "a serious condition".

They have appealed for witnesses to the collision, which involved a black Seat Leon and a black Nissan Note.