Image caption Sir Anthony Hart's report after the HIA inquiry recommended compensation, a memorial and a public apology

Victims of institutional abuse will travel to Westminster on Monday to appeal for the government to begin compensation payments.

The Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) Inquiry recommended a state apology and compensation for victims.

The collapse of Stormont in January meant the process was put on hold.

The victims are hoping to hand in a letter to the Prime Minister Theresa May requesting she instruct the NI secretary to begin payments.

They are also hoping to meet with Northern Ireland Secretary of State James Brokenshire.

The group are being hosted at Westminster by the Democratic Unionist Party.

Margaret McGuckin, from Survivors and Victims of Institutional Abuse (Savia), will accompany the group to Westminster.

Image caption Margaret McGuckin of Savia has previously criticised James Brokenshire for not acting on compensation

She and other victims have previously called on Mr Brokenshire to begin compensation payments and accused him of "blanking out" victims.

A government spokesperson responded that it was a "devolved issue".

Mr Brokenshire is expected to legislate for a Northern Ireland budget later on Monday after power-sharing talks to restore devolved government failed.

Others have also called on Mr Brokenshire to act on compensation payments, including former first minister Peter Robinson who said that there would not be "much contention" from parties at Stormont if Mr Brokenshire acted to begin compensation payments "immediately".

Sir Anthony Hart, the judge that led the HIA Inquiry, recommended compensation, a memorial and a public apology to abuse survivors.

He said a tax-free lump sum payment should be made to all survivors, including in homes and institutions that were not covered by the inquiry.