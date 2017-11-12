Image copyright Pacemaker

Police are appealing for information following a series of robberies and attempted robberies in east Belfast.

The four incidents happened on Saturday.

Thieves made off from a sum of money from two shops after entering the premises with an iron bar and a knife.

Two other premises were also targeted but on both occasions no money was taken. A 34-year-old was arrested by the PSNI but later released on bail.

Thieves targeted four premises - an off licence on the Castlereagh Road; a shop on the Beersbrige Road; a shop on Belmont Church Road; and a shop on the Newtownards Road.

In the first two incidents, which happened between 07:00 GMT and 09:00, thieves failed to get money.

Silver-coloured car

In the third incident on Belmont Church Road, a man entered the shop armed with an iron bar and made off with sum of money.

In the fourth incident on the Newtownards Road, a man entered the shop armed with a knife at about 13:30.

Money was handed over before the man made off.

Police said they believe two or more individuals were involved in the robberies and that they may have been have been travelling in a silver-coloured Vauxhall Insignia.

A 34-year-old was released on bail pending further inquiries after being arrested in connection with the incidents.