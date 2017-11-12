Northern Ireland

Man suffers serious head injuries in Dungiven attack

A man has suffered what have been described as very serious head injuries in an assault in County Tyrone.

It happened at Garvagh Road in Dungiven shortly after midnight on Sunday.

The man, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital by paramedics.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact them.