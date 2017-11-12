A Remembrance Day wreath laying ceremony has been delayed in Omagh because of an ongoing security alert.

Police are at the scene in Drumragh Avenue following the discovery of a suspicious object.

They said the alert "is a sickening attempt to create fear and disruption on Remembrance Sunday".

Cordons are in place at Drumragh Avenue, Mountjoy Road, Sedan Avenue, George Street and High Street.

Ch Insp Graham Dodds said the safety of the community is of paramount importance to police.

"I would like to reassure the public that we are working hard to make the area safe and that we will continue to provide updates on any impact to today's event," he added.

"This is a sickening attempt by cowards to create fear and disruption on a day when many gather to pay their respects to the brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice and must be unreservedly condemned."

DUP MLA Tom Buchanan said: "It is disgusting that anyone would target a war memorial at any time, but on Remembrance Sunday it is an act of particular hatred.

"The cowardice of those who left this device stands in stark contrast to the bravery of those who are commemorated today."