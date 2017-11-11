Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption One person was airlifted to hospital from the scene

One person has been seriously injured and three others hurt after a two-car crash in County Down, police say.

It happened on the Scarva Road between Banbridge and Scarva at about 11.30 GMT on Saturday morning.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital for injuries which are described as serious but not life threatening.

A woman aged 50 has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily injury .

The NI Ambulance Service said that four people had been injured and one person had been airlifted to Royal Victoria Hospital.

The other three were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

The collision involved a black Seat Leon and a black Nissan Note.

The Scarva Road has been re-opened.