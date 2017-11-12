Image copyright Nigel Duncan Image caption Remembrance events are taking place at Belfast City Hall

Remembrance Sunday commemoration events are taking place across Northern Ireland.

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar and Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire are attending a service in Enniskillen.

The Irish prime minister has attended a Remembrance Sunday event every year since Enda Kenny became the first to take part four years ago.

A two-minute silence will be held at the Cenotaph at Belfast City Hall.

The occasion commemorates those killed in World War One and World War Two, as well as later conflicts.

Earlier in Londonderry, a tree-planting ceremony was held at the Woodland Trust's Brackfield Wood to remember soldiers from across Ireland who served in World War One.