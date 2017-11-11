A two-minute silence has been observed in Belfast to mark Armistice Day.

It commemorates the moment the guns fell silent at the end of the First World War on the 11 November 1918.

Silence fell at 11:00 GMT to remember servicemen and women killed in battle.

A large number of people observed the silence at the remembrance ceremony at the Cenotaph at Belfast's City Hall. The event was attended by the city's Lord Mayor Nuala McAllister and Tom Haire, the High Sheriff of Belfast.

Armistice Day events took place across the United Kingdom.

In London, Big Ben, which has been silent since August to allow repair work to be carried out, chimed at 11:00.

On Sunday, wreaths will be laid at Belfast's Cenotaph, and at Cenotaph's across the UK, as part of Remembrance Sunday.