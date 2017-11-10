Image copyright PA

The Prime Minister Theresa May has urged the DUP and Sinn Fein to "bridge the gaps" in the outstanding issues holding up progress in the Stormont talks.

Mrs May spoke to the party leaders by telephone on Friday.

Details of the conversation have been released by Downing Street.

In response to its conversation with Mrs May Sinn Féin accused the government of prioritising its pact with the DUP over its "obligations".

The latest talks between the DUP and Sinn Féin, Northern Ireland's main political parties, broke up without agreement.

The DUP deputy leader has said he wants direct-rule ministers running NI "within weeks" if an agreement cannot be reached to restore power-sharing.

A spokesperson for Number Ten said the prime minister made her concern at the lack of progress in the discussions to restore power sharing clear to both parties.

She also told the parties the government was taking forward legislation for a budget bill on Monday reluctantly:

"The Prime Minister made clear this was absolutely not an indication of direct rule but it was necessary to enable the Northern Ireland Civil Service to allocate funds for key public services while talks between the parties continued," a spokesperson said.

"There was agreement on the importance of devolved Government being returned to Northern Ireland for the benefit of all communities and the Prime Minister said that the UK Government would continue to work, alongside the Irish Government, with the parties in reaching a successful outcome."

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire has said setting a budget would not mean an end to any chance of a return to devolution

Sinn Féin's leadership took the call from Mrs May in New York where they have been meeting with the party's supporters.

Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams said he told the prime minister that direct rule was not an option and called for the establishment of an intergovernmental conference involving London and Dublin.

He said both governments should implement the outstanding rights issues in the absence of the institutions at Stormont.

"The provision of an Irish Language Act, Marriage Equality, a Bill of Rights and funding for legacy inquests are all British government obligations," he said.

"However, it appears that the Tory government's priority at this time is to sustain its political pact with the DUP."