Image copyright PSNI Image caption James and Charles Valliday have a history of violence, police say

Two brothers have gone on the run after failing to return to prison after attending a relative's funeral in west Belfast.

Charles Valliday, 45, and James Valliday, 51 did not return to to Maghaberry Prison on Thursday.

They had been temporarily released on compassionate bail.

The PSNI are appealing to the public for information and have warned the brothers have a history of violence.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Charles and James Valliday, who are awaiting trial for serious offences, were last seen at 10:00 am yesterday in the area of St Jude's Chapel on the Falls Road [in west Belfast] where they attended a relative's funeral.

James Valliday is 5ft 9 ins tall, of medium build with short, dark brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his left arm of a scroll saying "mum and dad".

Charles Valliday is 5ft 9ins tall, of stocky build, with short, brown hair, protruding ears and green eyes, police said.

He has a tattoo on his left arm - of a bulldog, a panther and a snake - and a fish tattoo on his right arm.

"They have a history of violence and I would urge the public not to approach them but to contact police immediately,"

This incident comes just two weeks after a convicted killer failed to return to Magilligan Prison in Londonderry after being issued a day-release pass.