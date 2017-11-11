Image caption There are currently two separate tests run by the Association of Quality Education (AQE) and the Post-Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC)

Thousands of P7 pupils in Northern Ireland are taking the first of this year's post-primary transfer tests.

The AQE and Post-Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC) tests take place on five successive Saturdays until 9 December.

According to the two organisations, there has been a 5% rise in the number entrants this year.

The first AQE test is the first paper entrants will sit.

The annual tests are not run by the Department of Education (DE), but are used by the vast majority of grammar schools to admit pupils.

Number of entrants rises

There are three AQE tests and one PPTC test on 18 November, although a supplementary PPTC test takes place on 9 December.

Primary school children aged 10 and 11 can choose to sit either test, both tests, or decide not to take any of the tests.

According to figures provided by the two testing organisations, the number of entrants has risen in 2017-18.

Around 8,100 pupils have entered this year's AQE exam, up from 7,725 in 2016.

The Post Primary Transfer Consortium (PPTC) said that 7,255 pupils had applied to sit the GL Assessment test this year, compared to 6,851 in 2016.

Some 119 pupils have also entered the Irish language version of the PPTC test, up from 100 in 2016.

Around 2,000 children are expected to sit both tests.

The PPTC test, set by GL Assessment, is used mainly by Catholic grammars, while the AQE test is used mainly by other grammars.

Most grammar schools have been using one or both to select pupils since 2008, when the 11-plus exam was abolished.

Talks have been taking place between AQE and PPTC throughout 2017 to try to find a common test.

While the talks have been described as constructive, no common test has yet been agreed.