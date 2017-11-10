Northern Ireland

Lisa Evans: NI footballer's wife deletes 'racist' tweet

Corry Evans Image copyright Getty Images

A tweet from the wife of a Northern Ireland footballer at the centre of a penalty kick controversy has been condemned as "racist and offensive".

Northern Ireland took on Switzerland in a World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park on Thursday night.

  • WARNING: EXTREMELY OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE

The Swiss team won after scoring with a penalty which was given after the referee deemed NI midfielder Corry Evans handled the ball.

His wife, Lisa Evans, has since deleted her twitter account.

In the tweet she stated: "Romanian gypsy cunt!!! And to actually think Northern Ireland has probably homed one of his smelly relatives!! Ungrateful twat!! Anyway onwards and upwards #GAWA"

Image copyright Twitter

A spokesperson for the Equality Commission said: "Racist and offensive language is not appropriate in any circumstances.

"When commenting on the behaviour of any individual, making reference to that person's ethnic or national origin is irrelevant."

More on this story