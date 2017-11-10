Lisa Evans: NI footballer's wife deletes 'racist' tweet
A tweet from the wife of a Northern Ireland footballer at the centre of a penalty kick controversy has been condemned as "racist and offensive".
Northern Ireland took on Switzerland in a World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park on Thursday night.
- WARNING: EXTREMELY OFFENSIVE LANGUAGE
The Swiss team won after scoring with a penalty which was given after the referee deemed NI midfielder Corry Evans handled the ball.
His wife, Lisa Evans, has since deleted her twitter account.
In the tweet she stated: "Romanian gypsy cunt!!! And to actually think Northern Ireland has probably homed one of his smelly relatives!! Ungrateful twat!! Anyway onwards and upwards #GAWA"
A spokesperson for the Equality Commission said: "Racist and offensive language is not appropriate in any circumstances.
"When commenting on the behaviour of any individual, making reference to that person's ethnic or national origin is irrelevant."