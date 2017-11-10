Image caption There are about 2,000 biomass boilers accredited to the RHI scheme

The public inquiry into a botched renewable heating scheme (RHI) has been told that there was a "conspiracy of silence" around the flawed scheme.

A legal representative for the Department for the Economy (DfE) said the full lessons of what had gone wrong would only be learnt when the reasons for that conspiracy were understood.

RHI encouraged firms to switch from fossil fuels to biomass or woodchip.

But a lack of cost controls meant it could overspend by £700m over 20 years.

The inquiry into the scheme began on Tuesday.

Counsel for DfE Neasa Murnaghan QC said the department wanted to repeat its apology for its own failings.

These included the lack of cost controls in the original regulations and the failure to spot that application numbers and boiler usage were diverging from what had been projected.

Image caption Many of the boilers on the RHI scheme create heat by burning wood pellets

The department had also failed to undertake the required review; had not addressed key concerns about the scheme identified by a civil servant in 2014, and had not pushed through the eventual cost controls quickly enough.

It had also been responsible for the "premature release" of information about changes in the tariff rate to the industry prior to new rates of subsidy being brought in.

Image copyright RHI inquiry Image caption Sir Patrick Coghlin is chairing the RHI Inquiry, which is expected to last for several months

However, the department's counsel said it had also relied on expert advice from consultants and solicitors which had "exacerbated" some of those problems.

The inquiry heard that some departmental civil servants had engaged their own lawyers because they wanted to express a different view in respect of some of the evidence to the corporate view of the department.

The inquiry was told there had been a high turnover of staff in the department in the lifetime of the RHI scheme.