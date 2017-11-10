Child critical after A2 three-car crash

A child is in a critical condition in hospital after a three-car crash on the A2 Bangor to Belfast road.

A second person was also taken to hospital after the collision at Ballyrobert, but their condition has not been confirmed.

The Air Ambulance, three A&E crews, three rapid response paramedics and a doctor were sent to the scene of the crash, just after 15:45 GMT.

The A2 is closed in both directions at Ballyrobert.

Police said it is likely the road will remain closed for the rest of the evening.

The child has been taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.