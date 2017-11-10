Image copyright Geoff Coyles Image caption The plane landed without nose gear

A Belfast passenger plane has landed without nose gear after it experienced "technical issues" and circled for more than an hour above the Irish Sea.

Fifty-two passengers and four crew members were on board the Flybe flight BE331 from Belfast City Airport to Inverness, which had to be diverted.

It landed at Belfast International Airport at about 13:30 GMT.

A Flybe statement said: "Our primary concern is for the welfare of the passengers and crew.

"Flybe can confirm that there has been an incident involving one of our Bombardier Q-400 aircraft, flight no BE331 which landed with no nose gear in place," it added.

The Dash-8-400 aircraft was scheduled to leave Belfast at 11:05 GMT and was due to land in Scotland at 12:10.

But the flight circled in a holding pattern for over an hour near Belfast Lough, before diverting to Aldergrove.

Fire crews were on standby at Belfast International Airport for an emergency landing, according to Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS).

"The aircraft has landed safely. No action required from NIFRS at the scene," it tweeted.