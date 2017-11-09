Image caption There are about 2,000 boilers accredited to the RHI scheme

DUP special advisers worked to stop decisions being taken about a botched energy scheme as it came under huge budget pressure, the public inquiry into the scheme has heard.

The third day of the Renewable Heat Incentive inquiry was told the claims would be made as part of the evidence of ex-DUP minister Jonathan Bell.

He took over as minister of Enterprise, Trade and Investment in 2015.

RHI encouraged firms to switch from fossil fuels to biomass or woodchip.

But a lack of cost controls meant it could overspend by £700m over 20 years.

Counsel to the Inquiry David Scoffield QC said Mr Bell's evidence would claim that his own special adviser Timothy Cairns was also taking direction from other figures within the party, including other special advisers (Spads) and party officers.

Mr Bell will claim that Mr Cairns had considerable control over the agenda for "issues meetings" where decisions were to be taken.

He has told the inquiry that when his permanent secretary Andrew McCormick tried to raise RHI in the presence of Mr Cairns in July 2015, Mr Cairns said he did not want it to be on the agenda.

Image caption Many of the boilers, like this one, burn wood pellets

Mr Scoffield told the inquiry that Mr Bell's evidence would assert that Mr Cairns referred to other Spads.

Outlining Mr Bell's evidence, Mr Scoffield said: "When the issue of the RHI scheme was raised, Mr Cairns referred to other Spads - namely Andrew Crawford, the Spad to Arlene Foster at Finance at the time; Timothy Johnston, the Spad to the First Minister Peter Robinson; John Robinson, the DUP's director of Communications and Timothy Johnton's brother-in-law - as individuals who did not want the RHI scheme to be on the agenda, says Mr Bell."

Mr Scoffield said Mr Bell would contend that there had been "a concerted attempt to delay action being taken on the RHI scheme by simply keeping it off his decision making agenda".

He added that Mr Bell was not making the case that Timothy Cairns was working on his own behalf, but rather under the influence of Timothy Johnston and Andrew Crawford, "though he also makes reference to John Robinson".

'Missed opportunity'

On Thursday, the inquiry also heard how a businesswoman who flagged up big problems in the scheme was a "persistent voice of warning" in the ear of the department responsible for running it.

Mr Scoffield outlined how Janet O'Hagan's concerns were treated as a "significant missed opportunity".

Image caption David Scoffield QC making his opening remarks to the inquiry on Tuesday morning

Janette O'Hagan had a business promoting energy efficiency and was concerned that the RHI scheme encouraged its beneficiaries to waste heat in order to earn lucrative subsidy payments.

She began emailing her concerns in August 2013 and kept at it for a number of years.

Miss O'Hagan contacted the then Department of Enterprise, Trade and Investment (DETI) minister, Arlene Foster, and a number of civil servants to raise issues about how the scheme was run.

She did eventually have a meeting with officials to discuss her observations, but felt that she had been ignored and was left feeling "thoroughly fed up" by the department's response.

Mr Scoffield said that had her warnings been listened to, they may have changed the outcome.

'Serious implications'

In May 2014, Miss O'Hagan offered to provide proof that the scheme was being abused.

Her email was ignored, though the content of it was later included in a handover note prepared for new civil servants coming in to take over the running of the scheme.

The department's permanent secretary, Andrew McCormick, said that handover note was only brought to his attention in September 2016 - and when he saw it he realised that Miss O'Hagan's email had "very serious implications".

He said it confirmed for the first time that there had been "a direct challenge issued to the energy division team in relation to the most fundamental flaw in the RHI scheme, and the root cause of the main difficulties".

Image copyright RHI inquiry Image caption Sir Patrick Coghlin is chairing the inquiry, which is expected to take several months

Miss O'Hagan emailed Arlene Foster several times, both at her department and constituency email address.

The first two emails were non-specific, about the threat posed by RHI.

The third, in September 2013, made a "much more direct point" about RHI, raising allegations of abuse.

That email was sent to Mrs Foster's constituency office, but no record has yet been found that protocol was followed and that it was sent from the minister's private office to the department for any advice and follow up.

The first time the department became aware of it was after the public inquiry had begun.

Mr Scoffield said the fact that the September 2013 email did not appear to have been passed on might have "limited consequence", in that, one which had been sent the previous month had been passed on properly and had led to a meeting with officials.

Image caption One-year cost controls are currently in place

'On the radar'

At that meeting on 8 October 2013, Jeanette O'Hagan felt her concerns had not been taken seriously.

She had raised the prospect of businesses running heating systems all day with the windows open.

She said the officials did not believe that people would do such a thing.

Miss O'Hagan was told in later emails that the issues she had raised were "on the radar" as officials considered a 2014 review of the scheme.

She said she was disappointed to learn that cost controls had not been brought in.

Mr Scoffield said, without wanting to prejudge the evidence or apportion blame at this early stage, it was difficult to see the department's response to Ms O'Hagan's concerns as any other than "a highly significant missed opportunity" to enquire further into the scheme and identify the errors.