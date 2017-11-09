Toomebridge crash victim was Wayne Alun-Roberts
- 9 November 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
Police have released the name of a man who died in a road crash in Toomebridge, County Antrim.
Wayne Alun-Roberts, who was in his 30s, and from the Ballymena area, was a passenger in a Rover car that collided with a lorry on the Roguery Road, Toomebridge, at about 07:00 GMT on Wednesday.
The man who was driving the car, also in his 30s, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
The lorry driver was not injured.