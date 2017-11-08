Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place at Ballynafoy Close, off Ravenhill Road

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was stabbed "multiple times" in Belfast overnight, police have said.

Officers were called to "an altercation" at Ballynafoy Close, off Ravenhill Road, at about 23:15 GMT on Tuesday and found the victim injured.

The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The accused, who is 23, is due to appeal in court on Thursday morning.

He has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

A 44-year-old man, who was also arrested as part of the investigation, has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.