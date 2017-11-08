Northern Ireland

Grand Parade in east Belfast closed due to security alert

Image caption Police are examining a 300-metre stretch of Grand Parade

A section of Grand Parade in east Belfast has been closed due to a security alert.

Police and Army bomb experts are at the scene.

They are examining a 300-metre stretch of the road which runs alongside Orangefield playing fields.

No traffic is getting through but nearby houses are not thought to have been evacuated.

