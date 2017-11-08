Grand Parade in east Belfast closed due to security alert
- 8 November 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A section of Grand Parade in east Belfast has been closed due to a security alert.
Police and Army bomb experts are at the scene.
They are examining a 300-metre stretch of the road which runs alongside Orangefield playing fields.
No traffic is getting through but nearby houses are not thought to have been evacuated.