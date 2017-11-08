RHI consultants 'retreat' from position

Image caption There are about 2,000 boilers accredited to the RHI scheme

Consultants who accepted blame for flaws in the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme have told an inquiry into the scandal they now feel they went too far in accepting responsibility.

Cambridge Economic Policy Associates (CEPA) helped to design the RHI scheme and set the tariff.

Last year they told a Stormont committee they "missed" the fact the subsidy rate was higher than the cost of wood pellets used by boiler owners.

The RHI inquiry began on Tuesday.

The scheme encouraged businesses to switch from fossil fuels to biomass or woodchip.

But a lack of cost controls meant it could have an overspend of £700m over 20 years.

'Fatal footnote'

On the second day of the public inquiry it emerged that CEPA had now made a "considerable retreat" from that position.

Image copyright RHI inquiry Image caption Sir Patrick Coghlin is chairing the inquiry, which is expected to take several months

In written evidence, CEPA now said officials in the then Department of Trade and Investment (DETI) should have spotted the flaw themselves, said Counsel to the Inquiry David Scoffield QC.

Image caption Many of the boilers, like this one, burn wood pellets

In its statement to the inquiry, CEPA said: "Whilst we were on record as saying that we should have spotted this… a more detailed consideration of the context and detailed review of the evidence together with a more forensic review of our contractual responsibilities causes us to reconsider our position in regards to that.

"In short, while we recognise we missed the opportunity to do so, on reflection we went too far in terms of assuming responsibility, especially given the internal experience that DETI had and given what we were contracted to do."

Image caption One-year cost controls are currently in place

It also emerged that no-one in the department noticed the mistake about the subsidy level which made it through several more stages and ultimately into the regulations.

The mistake was carried in what Mr Scoffield called a "fatal footnote" in departmental documents which stated incorrectly that in all cases the cost of the fuel was higher than the level of subsidy.

Image caption David Scoffield QC making his opening remarks to the inquiry on Tuesday morning

He said the business case which was approved to allow the RHI scheme to start contained the "fatal footnote" but also details which contradicted it.

"The public will want to know and deserve to know how that was missed," Mr Scoffield said.