Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Part of the Antrim Road in north Belfast was closed during the alert

A device found by workmen clearing drains in north Belfast on Monday was a viable pipe bomb, police have said.

A number of residents had to leave their homes in the Antrim Road area during the alert.

Part of the road was also closed for a time before the device was removed by Army bomb disposal experts.

Police said it had caused "significant disruption" to commuters at a busy time of the day.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Army bomb disposal experts at the scene of the alert on Monday afternoon

"This was a reckless act by those responsible, who showed blatant disregard for the community by leaving a viable device in a busy and built-up area," Insp Paul Rowland said.

"Thankfully, no one was injured.

"The overwhelming number of people in the community do not want this type of activity and we, as a police service, will continue to work to bring those responsible before the courts."