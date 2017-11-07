Northern Ireland

Antrim Road, north Belfast, device was pipe bomb

Antrim Road alert Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption Part of the Antrim Road in north Belfast was closed during the alert

A device found by workmen clearing drains in north Belfast on Monday was a viable pipe bomb, police have said.

A number of residents had to leave their homes in the Antrim Road area during the alert.

Part of the road was also closed for a time before the device was removed by Army bomb disposal experts.

Police said it had caused "significant disruption" to commuters at a busy time of the day.

Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption Army bomb disposal experts at the scene of the alert on Monday afternoon

"This was a reckless act by those responsible, who showed blatant disregard for the community by leaving a viable device in a busy and built-up area," Insp Paul Rowland said.

"Thankfully, no one was injured.

"The overwhelming number of people in the community do not want this type of activity and we, as a police service, will continue to work to bring those responsible before the courts."

